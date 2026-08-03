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Previous
Photo 1989
Standing Proud
The Blue Jays have had a successful breeding season in my yard. I have lots of them swooping in to my feeders. When they give their alarm calls, Annie runs to the window to see what's happening.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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365
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
2nd August 2026 10:40am
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