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Standing Proud by mccarth1
Photo 1989

Standing Proud

The Blue Jays have had a successful breeding season in my yard. I have lots of them swooping in to my feeders. When they give their alarm calls, Annie runs to the window to see what's happening.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
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