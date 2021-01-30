Previous
Next
1st attempt at crocheted crosses by mchugglebuggle
7 / 365

1st attempt at crocheted crosses

Made following a request for friend’s project....became quite addictive
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

ShelaghMary

@mchugglebuggle
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise