Linn Burn by mchugglebuggle
20 / 365

Linn Burn

Icicles along the edge of the burn
-5• today 🥶
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Shelagh McHugh

@mchugglebuggle
Wife, mother of three, Grandma of two 🥰 Happily retired in a beautiful village to the south of Glasgow. Love taking photos outdoors but been pretty limited...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

