Blowing in the wind by mchugglebuggle
29 / 365

Blowing in the wind

First time this year drying clothes outdoors... can’t wait to smell the towels 🥰
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Shelagh McHugh

@mchugglebuggle
Wife, mother of three, Grandma of two 🥰 Happily retired in a beautiful village to the south of Glasgow. Love taking photos outdoors but been pretty limited...
