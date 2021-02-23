Previous
Work in progress! by mchugglebuggle
30 / 365

Work in progress!

Rainy day so making my own springtime... first attempt at crocheted flowers... very satisfying!
23rd February 2021

Shelagh McHugh

@mchugglebuggle
Wife, mother of three, Grandma of two 🥰 Happily retired in a beautiful village to the south of Glasgow. Love taking photos outdoors but been pretty limited...
