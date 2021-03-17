Previous
Lockdown celebration 2 by mchugglebuggle
50 / 365

Lockdown celebration 2

Had to celebrate our 42nd anniversary with a takeaway dinner (same as we did for 41st!)
Very tasty though... hopefully we’ll be in a restaurant for our 43rd!!
Shelagh McHugh

@mchugglebuggle
Wife, mother of three, Grandma of two 🥰 Happily retired in a beautiful village to the south of Glasgow. Love taking photos outdoors but been pretty limited...
