5 / 365
Moon
Got my hands on a 55-250mm lens - What better to try it out on that a beautiful (almost full) moon. Could not figure out which settings to use without the moon being a big blob of light - spent some time online and im pretty happy with the outcome.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Alex McInnes
@mcinnes
1
2
3
4
5
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Kiss X5
Taken
5th May 2020 1:04am
View Info
View All
Public
