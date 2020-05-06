Previous
Moon by mcinnes
Moon

Got my hands on a 55-250mm lens - What better to try it out on that a beautiful (almost full) moon. Could not figure out which settings to use without the moon being a big blob of light - spent some time online and im pretty happy with the outcome.
Alex McInnes

@mcinnes
