1 / 365
Minimalist day
Today was about taking it slow and having the day indoors/ space to myself for reflecting.
It's about showing that as long as we can get one task done in a day, we can allow ourselves to wind down.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Mckenzie RW
@mckenzierw
1
