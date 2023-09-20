Minimalist day by mckenzierw
Minimalist day

Today was about taking it slow and having the day indoors/ space to myself for reflecting.
It's about showing that as long as we can get one task done in a day, we can allow ourselves to wind down.
20th September 2023

Mckenzie RW

@mckenzierw
