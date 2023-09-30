Previous
In the darkness by mckenzierw
7 / 365

In the darkness

You see the Block of flats, the orange lights the signs. Taking a moment to embrace how all of it comes together to light up what would be darkness without these.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Mckenzie RW

@mckenzierw
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise