Favorite Things
Favorite Things

I jumped on the Coronavirus baking bandwagon! Made some yummy chocolate chip banana bread—probably my favorite baked comfort food. Also pictured are favorite pot holders crocheted by my Mom in the 1990s.
30th April 2020

Mary

ace
@mcmary
2020. Back again after a few year hiatus. I shoot anything and everything when I'm out and about in NYC. I take street shots and...
