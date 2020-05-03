Previous
Garden by mcmary
33 / 365

Garden

These little gardens bring such joy and color to our city streets.
(From my photo library for the word of the day)
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Mary

@mcmary
2020. Back again after a few year hiatus. I shoot anything and everything when I'm out and about in NYC. I take street shots and...
