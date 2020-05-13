Previous
A Favorite Place to Sit by mcmary
A Favorite Place to Sit

This was an easy word of the day for me. My favorite place to sit is anywhere next to this guy! During these times, we get out of the apartment for a walk and then sit in Central Park.
Mary

@mcmary
2020.
