Little Pleasures by mcmary
5 / 365

Little Pleasures

The sun is shining and a comfy couch—both are stronger than fear.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Mary

Mary
2020. Back again after a few year hiatus. I shoot anything and everything when I'm out and about in NYC. I take street shots and...
