Opening Day by mcmary
11 / 365

Opening Day

Every year, my husband and I celebrate baseball’s Opening Day by having a hot dog feast for lunch or dinner. This year, we have all the fixings, but something is missing. . .
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Mary

@mcmary
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks like that is going to be delicious. Enjoy!
March 26th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
Oh too bad, no baseball. But looks like a yummy feast, enjoy!
March 26th, 2020  
