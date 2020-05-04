Previous
Not At Home by mcmary
19 / 365

Not At Home

For the first time in almost 7 weeks, I left my immediate neighborhood. My appointment was only a mile and a half away—but it’s different world. The light and reflections bouncing off the tall, glass buildings was quite dazzling!
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Mary

ace
@mcmary
2020. Back again after a few year hiatus. I shoot anything and everything when I'm out and about in NYC. I take street shots and...
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful reflections. Looks like spring is finally arriving.
May 5th, 2020  
