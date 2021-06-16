Sign up
55 year old Rose Bush
When we bought this house we were told that this rose bush was over 50 years old. We only trim it back, no special cuttings in the winter. We let nature take it course and every year it has more and more roses.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Max
@mcmax21
From Upstate NY. Beginner in photography.
5
photos
0
followers
2
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
8th June 2021 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
roses
