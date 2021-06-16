Previous
Next
55 year old Rose Bush by mcmax21
4 / 365

55 year old Rose Bush

When we bought this house we were told that this rose bush was over 50 years old. We only trim it back, no special cuttings in the winter. We let nature take it course and every year it has more and more roses.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Max

@mcmax21
From Upstate NY. Beginner in photography.
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise