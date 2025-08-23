Previous
changes, as we grow by mcrandall
changes, as we grow

The first tree that we planted after we moved was this birch tree. It came from my parents' cottage property and it was only about 18 inches tall. It has grown well in 5 years!
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
