imprisoned by mcrandall
imprisoned

subtitle: Yes, we have deer. The first few green tomatoes became dinner for a few deer one evening. Now there is a fence around the plants... and maybe we'll get a few tomatoes this year.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
Shirley ace
Nice detail Mary , thanks for follow 😊
August 25th, 2025  
