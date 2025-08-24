Sign up
3 / 365
imprisoned
subtitle: Yes, we have deer. The first few green tomatoes became dinner for a few deer one evening. Now there is a fence around the plants... and maybe we'll get a few tomatoes this year.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
3
photos
0
followers
3
following
1
2
3
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D80
Taken
24th August 2025 11:59am
Tags
green
,
plants
,
garden
,
tomatoes
,
veggies
Shirley
ace
Nice detail Mary , thanks for follow 😊
August 25th, 2025
