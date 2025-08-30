Previous
The sick bed by mcrandall
7 / 365

The sick bed

2 days missing... but it's difficult to take pictures when you are asleep.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
1% complete

GaryW
Aw! Hope you feel better soon!
August 30th, 2025  
