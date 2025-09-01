Sign up
9 / 365
The morning after...
I guess that it's no surprise to be wide awake at 4 a.m. after sleeping through most of three days. I gave up at 5:30, made a cup of coffee, and watched the sunrise. All in a bit of a blur
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A125W
Taken
1st September 2025 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
coffee
,
blurry
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
awake
,
not
,
100%
,
quite
,
bokah
