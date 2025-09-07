Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
along the shore
Back outside on a beautiful September afternoon.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
1
2
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
15
photos
2
followers
9
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D80
Taken
7th September 2025 4:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
nature
,
water
,
flowers
,
plants
,
lily
,
lake
,
pads
Peter Dulis
ace
so pretty
September 8th, 2025
