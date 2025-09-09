Previous
city bird by mcrandall
17 / 365

city bird

A silly picture for today. Rarely do pigeons just sit and stare at you as you creep closer with a camera. Not a pretty bird but some of the feathers are quite interesting.
9th September 2025

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
