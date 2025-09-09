Sign up
17 / 365
city bird
A silly picture for today. Rarely do pigeons just sit and stare at you as you creep closer with a camera. Not a pretty bird but some of the feathers are quite interesting.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
9th September 2025 12:26pm
Tags
bird
,
city
,
feathers
,
pigeon
