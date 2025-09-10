Sign up
18 / 365
Good morning Toronto!
There was an accident on the Gardiner Expressway this morning and traffic slowed to a crawl. I may have been the only driver to be happy.... because I had my camera in the front seat with me to take advantage of the opportunity!
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D80
Taken
10th September 2025 7:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
morning
,
glass
,
traffic
,
downtown
,
city
,
urban
,
toronto
,
skyscrapers
,
gardiner
