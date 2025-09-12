Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
Abundance
Grocery day
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
1
0
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
19
photos
4
followers
11
following
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
1
1
365
SM-A125W
12th September 2025 11:19am
KV
ace
Nice view of the store… very clean & well stocked. Definitely fits the bill for abundance!
September 13th, 2025
