20 / 365
playing in the yard
Experimenting with multiple exposures, a dead tree, and a few branches.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
20
photos
4
followers
11
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-E1
Taken
13th September 2025 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
green
,
leaves
,
bark
,
dead
,
trees
,
branches
,
outdoors
,
yard
,
multiple
,
exposures
