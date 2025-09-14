Sign up
21 / 365
balancing act (with help)
Rock sculptures by John Felice Ceprano, on the shores of the Ottawa River, at Remic Rapids Park.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
water
rocks
river
art
sculpture
shore
ottawa
Shutterbug
ace
Those rocks must be heavy. I can’t imagine maneuvering them. Nice spotting and capture. Welcome to 365.
September 15th, 2025
