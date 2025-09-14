Previous
balancing act (with help) by mcrandall
21 / 365

balancing act (with help)

Rock sculptures by John Felice Ceprano, on the shores of the Ottawa River, at Remic Rapids Park.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Those rocks must be heavy. I can’t imagine maneuvering them. Nice spotting and capture. Welcome to 365.
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact