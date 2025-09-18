Previous
It's only minutes past 7 p.m. by mcrandall
It's only minutes past 7 p.m.

... and the sun is just about gone. Sigh. September has been so sunny and warm it's hard to believe that winter isn't far away. I already miss the evening daylight hours.
Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful
September 19th, 2025  
GaryW
Really nice reflection of the sinking sun!
September 19th, 2025  
