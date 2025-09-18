Sign up
24 / 365
It's only minutes past 7 p.m.
... and the sun is just about gone. Sigh. September has been so sunny and warm it's hard to believe that winter isn't far away. I already miss the evening daylight hours.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Mary Crandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
2
2
1
365
SM-A125W
18th September 2025 7:01pm
sunset
Peter Dulis
ace
Wonderful
September 19th, 2025
GaryW
Really nice reflection of the sinking sun!
September 19th, 2025
