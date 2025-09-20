Sign up
27 / 365
party time!
Eight deer under the apple tree. Late afternoon lighting (i.e. poor) and I couldn't get too close because they ran away. It's not very often that we see eight together.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
Album
365
Camera
X-E1
Taken
22nd September 2025 5:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
deer
