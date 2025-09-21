Previous
This might be cheating by mcrandall
28 / 365

This might be cheating

But it was late and I was already in bed when I remembered that I hadn't taken a photo. This is the result - it's what you get when I grab my phone and just shoot at what's nearby.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
7% complete

Shutterbug ace
At least you had a good photo op at hand. Nice backup plan. I love these stained light on it and the interesting patterns.
September 23rd, 2025  
