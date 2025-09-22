Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
September rain
It finally rained! It's been a very dry summer and we are all doing happy rain dances.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-E1
Taken
22nd September 2025 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
green
,
leaves
,
rainy
,
wet
,
fall
,
autumn
