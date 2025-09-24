Previous
Another sign of autumn..... by mcrandall
30 / 365

Another sign of autumn.....

Let's get baking! And in this household the willpower to overcome the urge to bake is almost non-existent. Tonight's creation are cookies with bits of Skor candies as well as the end of a package of chocolate chips. We feed our addictions well here!
