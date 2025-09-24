Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
30 / 365
Another sign of autumn.....
Let's get baking! And in this household the willpower to overcome the urge to bake is almost non-existent. Tonight's creation are cookies with bits of Skor candies as well as the end of a package of chocolate chips. We feed our addictions well here!
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
30
photos
7
followers
16
following
8% complete
View this month »
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A125W
Taken
24th September 2025 9:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cookies
,
baking
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close