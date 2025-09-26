Previous
Next
Another sign by mcrandall
33 / 365

Another sign

Another sign that summer is over... when the Christmas projects start!
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact