33 / 365
always check your boots
Life is full of surprises.... this is a Chinese Mantis and it decided that the boots were worth checking out. It must have been disappointed because it didn't stick around.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
Tags
chinese
,
insect
,
boots
,
mantis
