35 / 365
Back to the future?
Tired of streaming or trying to find movies.... bought a DVD player.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
1
0
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
51
photos
13
followers
23
following
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A125W
Taken
28th September 2025 9:44pm
Tags
dvd
Canada Gem
I miss dvds!
October 19th, 2025
