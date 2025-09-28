Previous
Back to the future? by mcrandall
35 / 365

Back to the future?

Tired of streaming or trying to find movies.... bought a DVD player.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
Canada Gem
I miss dvds!
October 19th, 2025  
