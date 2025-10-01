smelly smokebush

This is another in the "you know it's fall when" series - the fall planting (because shrubs and perennials go on sale) along with adding more protection from hungry deer. In the front is a little smokebush that I just planted. "Smell" because it got doused with rabbit and deer repellent spray. The smell is noxious! But it's also needed - remember that oak leaf hydrangea that I showed a picture of a few days ago?.... well, the deer ate about 90% of the leaves the first night after we planted it. It too is in this photo but what you mostly see is the chicken wire fence that now surrounds it. So far the deer haven't touched the newer, but very smelly, shrub.