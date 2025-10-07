Sign up
slowly oozing upward
Rain today. Wet Locust trees are like magnets to the snails. There were hundreds of them (or so it seemed!)
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-E1
Taken
7th October 2025 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
snail
Canada Gem
Very cool pic!
October 8th, 2025
Mary Crandall
@gailmoore
Thanks! but I still think snails are icky.
October 8th, 2025
