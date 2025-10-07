Previous
slowly oozing upward by mcrandall
slowly oozing upward

Rain today. Wet Locust trees are like magnets to the snails. There were hundreds of them (or so it seemed!)
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
Canada Gem
Very cool pic!
October 8th, 2025  
Mary Crandall
@gailmoore Thanks! but I still think snails are icky.
October 8th, 2025  
