golden crowned kinglet by mcrandall
golden crowned kinglet

This little fellow is a Golden Crowned Kinglet. It flew into the kitchen window hard enough to stun for a few minutes while I fetched my camera. It flew away moments later.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
