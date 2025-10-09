Previous
boulders by mcrandall
45 / 365

boulders

Another afternoon walk by the lake
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact