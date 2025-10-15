Sign up
50 / 365
50 / 365
falling seeds
Dog choking vine, an invasive weed, goes to seed. There's going to be trouble here in the spring.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
1
1
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-E1
Taken
15th October 2025 5:34pm
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
vine
,
seeds
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely light
October 17th, 2025
