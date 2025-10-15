Previous
falling seeds by mcrandall
falling seeds

Dog choking vine, an invasive weed, goes to seed. There's going to be trouble here in the spring.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely light
October 17th, 2025  
