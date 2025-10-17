Previous
no more trees? by mcrandall
no more trees?

We keep saying "no more trees" ... but then we find a silver poplar growing in the gravel by a parking lot. A rescue tree! With luck it has found a better home (I'll let you know in the spring!)
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
