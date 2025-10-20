Previous
rise and shine! by mcrandall
56 / 365

rise and shine!

Bedroom window views on a rainy October morning. Greens and yellows and tiny bits of red.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
15% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely morning view
October 22nd, 2025  
