Previous
Life is an adventure by mcrandall
65 / 365

Life is an adventure

Paste-up graffiti on Heliosstrasse in Cologne, Germany
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute and VERY true
October 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact