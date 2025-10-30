Previous
a tree full of love by mcrandall
66 / 365

a tree full of love

Hearts dangling from a sycamore in a quiet square in Altstadt, Koln. (old town).
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
