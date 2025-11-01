Sign up
covered top to bottom
This is Kiefernstrasse (Kiefern Street) in Dusseldorf Germany where many of the buildings are covered in large scale murals and street art paintings. They have a Wikipedia page if you are interested in more info.
1st November 2025
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
art
paintings
urban
germany
murals
dusseldorf
kiefernstrasse
