Previous
covered top to bottom by mcrandall
67 / 365

covered top to bottom

This is Kiefernstrasse (Kiefern Street) in Dusseldorf Germany where many of the buildings are covered in large scale murals and street art paintings. They have a Wikipedia page if you are interested in more info.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact