Previous
mother and child by mcrandall
68 / 365

mother and child

It looks like Mary's not having a good day (does she have thoughts of hitting him?!) and Jesus seems to be rolling his eyes at something his mother said or did.... exterior of Cologne cathedral
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Mary Crandall

@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact