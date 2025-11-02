Sign up
68 / 365
mother and child
It looks like Mary's not having a good day (does she have thoughts of hitting him?!) and Jesus seems to be rolling his eyes at something his mother said or did.... exterior of Cologne cathedral
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Mary Crandall
0
365
X-E1
2nd November 2025 5:53am
faces
cathedral
stone
jesus
mary
statues
cologne
