Previous
72 / 365
Doing the 401 crawl
Perhaps arriving in Toronto just after 5 p.m. wasn't the smartest decision.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Mary Crandall
@mcrandall
I just realized that I forgot to add a little blurb, the "get to know you" part of this page. I am old enough...
72
photos
16
followers
23
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A125W
Taken
5th November 2025 5:55pm
red
,
traffic
,
lights
,
rain
,
wet
