Flash of Red February # 19 by mcsiegle
Photo 2188

Flash of Red February # 19

My get pushed challenge was to make a still life with objects that aren’t normally used in still life. I have a whole bunch of little boxes of different types. I arranged some on the table.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Mary Siegle

@jacqbb I’ve been pretty busy, so I’m afraid my still life here and the other aren’t particularly creative. I do like the variety of shapes and designs of the the boxes.
February 24th, 2020  
