Travel deferred

Frank and I had planned to be travelling in Ireland the first three weeks of April, spending several days in Belfast. And then heading to Dublin for a week, before going to Carlow for a Pan-Celtic Festival. We were going to go back to Northern Ireland for the last couple of days and I was looking forward to meeting Laura @la_photographic on the 20th. 😢
None of this is my photography. It’s two screen prints. On Friday I watched the live streamed Good Friday service of the Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Like all the parishes, right now they are closed to the general public and Mass is streamed online, with the only physical participants being the priest, maybe a deacon, a couple of altar servers, and a cantor. I came in a little late. They had already started reading the Passion.
We WILL eventually travel to Ireland — not sure if I’ll be in Dublin during Holy Week, though.