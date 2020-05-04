Sign up
Photo 2261
In the garden
my get pushed challenge to take a shot from a very low perspective. Here is the bottom of the lowest course of stone on a rock wall, and the "Creeping Charlie" grorwing next to it.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
3023
photos
115
followers
115
following
621% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
10th May 2020 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mcs-gp
,
mayhalf20
,
get-pushed-406
