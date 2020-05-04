Previous
In the garden by mcsiegle
Photo 2261

In the garden

my get pushed challenge to take a shot from a very low perspective. Here is the bottom of the lowest course of stone on a rock wall, and the "Creeping Charlie" grorwing next to it.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
