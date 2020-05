Oz on a low shelf

A different version of a shot I posted earlier. I like the proportions of the layout better on this one. I had cropped the other really close to the bottom of the shoe forms in order to get better 50/50 proportions to the half and half. And I didn't have the whole height of the books in the shot, making it harder to recognize them as Oz books. Ran this one, that I took with the phone, through the ToonCamera app.